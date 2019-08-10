Rise in water level prompts flood alert

By Express News Service

ERODE: A flood alert has been issued to people living in the low-lying areas of the Bhavani riverbank in the district on Friday, after the water level in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) dam rose by 7 ft in a single day. Due to heavy flow of water in the Moyaru and Bhavani rivers, the water level has touched 84 ft (full capacity 105 ft) on Friday.

As the water level increased considerably, the farmers associations are hoping that the chief minister would order the release of water for irrigation in both the old and new ayacuts of the dam from August 15.

A swollen Moyaru river scuttled transport between Bhavanisagar and Thengumarahada village for the third day on Friday. Thick fog on the Thimbham ghat road linking Sathy to Mysuru hit the traffic movement on Friday morning.