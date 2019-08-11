BIZARRE: Man gets married before father's corpse in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In such an incident that one could not have witnessed even in films, a couple got married before the corpse of groom’s dead father. The incident took place in Tindivanam on Friday.

D Alexander (30) from Singanur village in Tindivanam had his wedding with B Jagadeswari (24) scheduled on September 2. The couple are working as teachers at a private school.

While their wedding invitations were being sent to friends and relatives, the man’s ailing father Deivamani (50) died on Friday.

With a broken heart, Alexander decided to get married before his father’s dead body. Close relatives and family members were present when he had the mangalasutra handed from his father and tied the knot amidst the grief, said a relative of Jagadeswari. A wedding reception is likely to be held next month, said sources.