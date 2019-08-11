Hold back changes in J&K, send all-party delegation: DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An all-party meeting convened by DMK on the Kashmir issue on Saturday urged the Centre to hold back the execution of the changes made in Jammu and Kashmir by way of legislative amendments until the Supreme Court gives its verdict on this issue and until an elected government assumes office.



The meeting also urged the Centre to depute an all-party delegation to Kashmir immediately to interact with the people there and to convey the true status there to the rest of the country.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the all-party meeting attended by leaders from Congress, CPM, CPI, MDMK, VCK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and IUML. Thameemun Ansari, an ally of AIADMK, who has been supporting DMK for more than a year on key issues, also attended the meeting. The resolution said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had put in the backburner key issues such as economic crisis.

“Many of the 36 Bills passed during the recent session of Parliament were against democracy and against the interests of States. The meeting strongly condemns the BJP’s moves to fulfil its fundamentalist objectives. There is no guarantee to say that what happened to Jammu and Kashmir will not happen to any other State. On that count, the legislative changes made for Jammu and Kashmir will become bad precedents,” the resolution said.