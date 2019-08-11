I-T searches in TN unearth tax evasion to tune of Rs 700 cr

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department on Saturday said it had uncovered Rs 700 crore in undisclosed income during its searches on the premises related to two companies in the liquor industry in Tamil Nadu this week. The searches on the first company reportedly took place on August 6. An I-T department statement said the company was a “major producer of beer and IMFL” in TN. While the companies are said to be close to leaders of a major TN political party, the department has not revealed their names.

“...The modus operandi involved over-invoicing of purchase of raw materials and bottles... The suppliers received payment at the inflated value by cheque or RTGS, but paid back the excess value in cash to key confidante employees of the group.” said the statement. While this unearthed Rs 400 crore of undisclosed income, the release said it also tipped the department off to similar tax evasion by another company.

“...the department launched search operation in the case of the second group on August 9, 2019. About seven premises of this group at Chennai and Karaikal were covered.... the suppression of taxable income detected in this group has been estimated to be about Rs 300 crore,” the statement said.