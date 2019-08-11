Home States Tamil Nadu

Local body elections to be held soon: CM Palaniswami

Palaniswami says DMK only managed to win by a small margin of votes in Vellore

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami names lion and tiger cubs at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said elections to local bodies will be held very soon and that AIADMK candidates will win many posts. When asked whether the trend in Vellore Lok Sabha election will continue in the civic elections too, he said, “AIADMK candidates will win a majority of local body posts.”

Asked about speculation that voters of minority communities did not vote for AIADMK in Vellore parliamentary election and whether the ruling party has any strategy for winning their hears, he said, “We follow secret ballot system. So, how can we say to whom the minority community or majority community voted? Tamil Nadu is above caste, creed and religious connotations and hence it remains a haven of peace.  The AIADMK treats all sections of the people with equal respect.”

Responding to AIADMK’s defeat in Vellore election, Palaniswami said, “DMK president MK Stalin had claimed that his party will win the Vellore election by a margin of many lakhs, but they won just by a slender margin of 8,141 votes.  The AIADMK has secured more votes in three Assembly constituencies — Gudiyatham, KV Kuppam and Anaikkattu in Vellore parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Answering another question, the chief minister said his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy had promised to release eight tmc of water to Chennai when a delegation of Tamil Nadu ministers called on him on Friday. “We expect that the water will reach Chennai very soon and protected drinking water supply will be ensured in the city. On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, we thank the Andhra Pradesh chief minister,” he added.

CM visits Vandalur zoo, names cubs

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday named three lion and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur and unveiled a refurbished enclosure for rhinoceros.  The chief minister named the only male lion cub as Pradeep and two female cubs, Dakshana and Niranjana. These three cubs were born to Siva and Neela on January 6 and their health has been monitored by the zoo. Palaniswami named the male tiger cub born to Vijay and Utra on August 8 last year, Mithran.

EPS orders release of water from dams

Chennai: Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered release of water for irrigation from Bhavanisagar dam from August 11.  Water will be released through Thadepalli and Arakkan Kottai canals and Kalingarayan canal till  December 8. Similarly, water will be released from Lower Bhavani project main canal from August 16 to December 11.  Meanwhile, the chief minister also ordered release of water from Amaravathi dam in Tirupur district. 

EPS calls on Shah
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday night called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived here in the evening. Official sources said it was a courtesy call and lasted only for a few minutes.  At the airport, the Union Home Minister was received by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, State Ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani and many other leaders

