Not a single admission for past two years, school to turn library

By Express News Service

THENI : A bad news and a good news. Which one do you want first? Ok, let’s start with the bad one. A panchayat union elementary school in Karuppadevanpatti that instilled the basis of education into countless young minds for decades is counting its final days. Reason: no student has enrolled to the school in the past two academic years. Now, the good news. The education department has decided to convert the school into a public library.

The Government Karuppadevanpatti Panchayat Union Elementary School is one among the government schools in the State that struggle to get a minimum required number of students on board. The school had been functioning in Karuppadevanpatti for decades with one headmistress and one teacher.

As no student enroled to this school in the last two academic years, the district elementary education department officials were prompted to find a solution to the issue. However, the efforts of the officials to bring in new students proved futile, sources told TNIE.

When the issue was taken to the knowledge of the State government, it was decided to convert the school into a library. Subsequently, an order was given to the district education department by the State government, asking it to take steps to achieve the same. Accordingly, the teacher has been recently shifted to another government elementary school. Sources said the headmistress would be shifted to another government school soon.