Officials evacuate 12 tribal shepherds

DHARMAPURI: After flood alert was issued by the Central Water Commission on Friday, a team of Revenue officials, led by deputy tahsildar R Kamarasu and Revenue Inspector, evacuated over 12 tribal shepherds, who were rearing goats, from Hogenakkal forest range on Saturday.

They also urged tribals from Puliyamarathu Kombai village to shift to safer places. Sub-Collector Sivan Arul said that the officials trekked five kilometres to Puliyamarathu Kombai, a tribal settlement close to the catchments, and requested over 17 families to temporarily shift to safer places.