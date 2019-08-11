Home States Tamil Nadu

Rescue ops in full swing in flood-hit Nilgiris, death toll touches six

IAF airlifts stranded people; Avalanche gets 450mm rain between Friday and Saturday

A road cave-in near Gudalur that stopped vehicular traffic, in The Nilgiris on Friday;

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The rescue and relief operations carried out by the Nilgiris administration following the incessant rains in the district, continued on Saturday even as a man from O-Valley in Gudalur went missing. Officials suspected that the man, Sainudeen (43), who went missing on Friday evening, could have trapped under a landslip during the deluge. 

Meanwhile, the death toll from rain and flood in the district rose to six with one K Sennan (65) from Ithalar village died when a portion of his house collapsed. On Friday, five people died due to rain-related incidents in the district. Nilgiris district Collector J Innocent Divya told TNIE that rescue operations were taking place in full swing as the intensity of rain receded on Saturday. She informed that as many as 4,300 people were shifted to 50 camps across the district. 

water gushing at Hogenakkal falls
following heavy rainfall in
the catchment areas of
Cauvery river | Express

The officials also managed to secure the vehicular movement between Ooty and Gudalur by clearing the partially destroyed roads. Similarly, 11 people marooned at Kundah Power House were airlifted with Indian Air Force’s (IAF) help on Saturday.

The people were brought to Coimbatore for medical help. A Sarang crew of the IAF did an aerial survey of the damage and airlifted a large amount of food and relief material to the affected site, said sources familiar with the developments.

On the same day, the members of State Disaster Response Force rescued five Erode-based residents who went on trekking to Avalanche. Sources said the trekkers were stranded at a room maintained by the Forest Department and the response team had to reach the location by walking up to 5 km as damaged roads marred the vehicle movement. 

Meanwhile, power supply to most areas in Gudalur region was suspended for the second day on Saturday. Besides, the movement of vehicles on roads that connect Gudalur with Mysuru, Neelambur, and Kozhikode was suspended after roads caved in. The district recorded 1,433 millimetres of rainfall, with Avalanche receiving 450 millimetres between Friday and  Saturday mornings. On Friday, Avalanche received 911mm which is the highest rainfall recorded in Tamil Nadu so far.

