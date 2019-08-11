Salem: Residents in low-lying areas told to move to safer places

By Express News Service

SALEM: As over one lakh cusecs of water has been released from Kabini reservoir, Collector CA Raman on Saturday requested people living in low-lying areas, including Moolakadu, Pannavadi, Kottaiyur, Cauverypuram, Govindhapaady, Karunganallur, Settiyur, Chinna Mettur, Konur West and Koonandiyur, to move to safer places with their cattle.

A press release from the collectorate said that Mettur dam’s water level was at 57.160 feet. “All precautionary measures have been taken by various government departments. Besides, flood alerts were given to people by playing tom-tom. People have been requested to avoid taking selfies near water bodies,” the release said. In case of any help or an emergency, people can contact toll-free number ‘1077’ round the clock.