Security beefed up as Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Chennai on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Security has been beefed up ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Sunday to release a book on the experiences of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, during the past two years in office.

The book is titled Listening, Learning and Leading. Naidu assumed the office of Vice President and as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on August 11, 2017. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, S Gurumurthy, editor, Thuglak, and a host of other leaders will take part in the event.