Home States Tamil Nadu

Steep rise in enrolment in distance education courses of Madras varsity

Admissions are still on and it will conclude by this month end. Authorities are hopeful that enrolment will rise further.

Published: 11th August 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madras University

Madras University - (P Jawahar|EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There has been a significant rise in enrolment in the Institute of Distance Education (IDE) courses of Madras University this academic year. According to university senior officials, in the academic session of August 2018, at least 11,700 students were admitted in different courses offered by IDE while for January 2019 session, the figure had come down to 5300. However, this August session there has been a significant rise and so far over 14,000 candidates have enrolled.

Admissions are still on and it will conclude by this month-end. Authorities are hopeful that enrolment will rise further.“We expect that about 18,000 students will enrol in IDE this academic session,” said Vice-Chancellor, P Duraisamy. The IDE offers 35 undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

The rise in enrolment has brought the much needed relief to the cash-starved university. According to varsity officials, the university has been facing severe financial crisis and income from distance education programmes is one of its major sources of revenue.

The officials said that last year the University Grants Commission (UGC) had derecognised the distance education courses. However, the university authorities transferred faculty from the university to IDE and did some other rectifications to fulfil UGC regulations following which the commission accorded approval to the university to run the courses in distance mode.

The vice-chancellor said that various initiatives including choice-based credit system in distance education courses, same curriculum for its regular and distance mode courses and the option to move from IDE to regular course and vice-versa helped the university in attracting more students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras University distance education
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp