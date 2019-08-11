Tamil Nadu to seek relief from Centre after estimating loss: Minister 

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: The Tamil Nadu government will seek flood relief fund from the Centre after total assessment of the loss due to the rains in Nilgiris district, state Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan said Sunday.

There was a huge crop and cattle head loss in the rains, which battered various areas particularly Gudalur and Pandalur taluks, he told reporters here.

The officials were reviewing the situation and after preparing the estimated loss, the detailed report would be sent to the Centre, he said.

Radhakrishnan, earlier handed over Rs 10 lakh each to the families of three people who died in rain- related incidents in the district and a solatium to three more families would be given later in the day.

Stating that a total 5,334 people displaced due to the rains were sheltered in 49 camps across the district, he said the government would construct permanent houses for those who had lost theirs.