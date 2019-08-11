Home States Tamil Nadu

Train services between Tamil Nadu, Kerala affected for third day

The Ernakulam - Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, journey commencing on August 10, stands partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Mangaluru Junction.

CHENNAI: Hundreds of rail passengers were left stranded in Chennai and other parts of the State, as a  number of trains were cancelled between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the past three days due to heavy rains in Kerala. In a statement, Southern Railway said heavy rains had resulted in landslides and waterlogging on tracks in Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram divisions, as a result of which train services were cancelled. 

Cancellation on August 10  
Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram  Mail, Chennai Central - Mangalore West Coast Express, Chennai - Thiruvananthapuram superfast (SF) express, Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai mail, Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai SF express, Chennai - Alappuzha SF express, Kochuveli - Chandigarh Sampark Kranti biweekly SF express, Thiruvananthapuram - Lokmanya Tilak Netravati Express, Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express, Kochuveli - Shri Ganganagar express and Thiruvananthapuram - Shalimar SF express were cancelled on Saturday.

Partial cancellation
The Ernakulam - Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, journey commencing on August 10, stands partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Mangaluru Junction. Chennai - Mangalure express, journey commencing on August 10, will be terminated at Palakkad.  The Coimbatore - Hisar AC SF express, journey commencing on August 10, is partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Mangaluru Junction. The Gorakhpur - Thiruvanthapuram Rapti Sagar Express, journey commencing on August 8, will also be terminated at Coimbatore. 

The Ernakulam - KSR Bengaluru intercity express, journey commencing on August 10, is partially cancelled between Thrissur and Coimbatore Junction. The train runs up to Thrissur. Similarly, the KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam intercity express, journey commencing on August 10, stands terminated at Coimbatore.

The Alappuzha - Chennai express, journey commencing on August 10, will run upto Palakkad.  The Nagercoil - Mangalore Ernad Express runs upto Thrissur and Nagercoil - Mangalore Parasuram Express, is terminated at Wadakkachery on Saturday. 

Diversion of trains 
The Kanniyakumari - KSR Bengaluru express, which left Kanniyakumari at 10 am on Saturday, is diverted via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpet. The Thiruvananthapuram - New Delhi Kerala Express which left on Saturday, diverted via Nagercoil, Madurai, Erode, Salem and Jolarpet. The Kanniyakumari -Mumbai CST express also diverted via agercoil - Madurai - Dindigul - Karur - Erode on Saturday.

Ticket refund up to Sept 15
Passengers who booked the tickets in trains that were cancelled between August 7 and 10, can apply for refund up to September 15. The railways said since passengers were moving out to safer places, they were not in a position to retrieve their tickets and bring them to the station for cancellation. Therefore, cancellation of tickets will be permitted up to September 15.

