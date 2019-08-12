Home States Tamil Nadu

Central University of Tamil Nadu students issued memos for discussing Article 370 abrogation

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur administration has issued memos to at least 30 students allegedly for discussing about the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 12th August 2019

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur administration has issued memos to at least 30 students allegedly for discussing the abrogation of Article 370.

According to sources, the students discuss various topics every Wednesday. On August 7, around 7 pm, they gathered near the MP hall of the University and allegedly discussed abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

On August 9, the registrar of the University S Bhuvaneswari signed memos to be issued to the students who participated in the discussion. A part of the memo read “the student name).... was assembled along with other students at 7 pm on August 7, 2019 outside the MP Hall of Central University of Tamil Nadu as part of Wednesday’s discussion (Article 370) of the Constitution of India despite issue of several oral and written instructions through circulars. This act has constituted a breach of Conduct Rules and established procedures”. The students were asked to give explanation, through the concerned head of departments, within three days of the issue of the memo. The memo goes on stating that ‘students were already instructed to desist from assembling/congregating in the name of student’s freedom of speech inside the University campus since it is against the spirit of Ordinance No.42’. It says despite the warnings the students gathered to discuss Article 370.

Francis Philip Barclay, Assistant Professor and the coordinator of Public Relations Committee, told the Express to send an e-mail for any comments. When the e-mail was sent, he simply replied that ‘we will bring the official response to this query at the earliest’. No response was received till the time of going to the press.

