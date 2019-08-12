Drivers' negligence led to loss of revenue for transport corporations: Madras HC

Siva Sekaran By

CHENNAI: Nationalisation is a populist, economical decision based on public ownership to take over the privately owned enterprises, firms and companies for public purpose contrary to ‘Laissez-Faire’. Though this policy is an avowed one taken in the interest of the people, the experience in our country proves to be otherwise, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Krishnan Ramasamy has observed.

Banks were nationalised in 1969 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, so that the government could control the financial institutions. Similarly, the transport sector was also nationalised, by which buses belonging to individuals and companies were taken over by the government to run on its own by incorporating companies or corporations so that the transport facilities are made available throughout the country without profit motive.

Even though West Bengal was under the Communist rule for more than 25 years, the number of buses nationalised in Tamil Nadu is the highest. No doubt, buses of transport corporations serve not only the profit-making routes, but also the non-profit-making interior rural areas which cannot be expected from profit-driven private transporters.

Many public undertakings of Central government have been denationalised as nationalisation of those companies are not fruitful in the long run due to various reasons, the bench said while dealing with two civil miscellaneous petitions, one from the victim’s family to enhance the compensation and the other from MTC to reduce it on the ground that the compensation was high.

That apart, many drivers do not stop vehicles at bus stops making commuters run behind the vehicles. Some drivers move the vehicles even before passengers get into or get down from the buses endangering the safety of passengers. These are only a few deliberate negligent acts of drivers.

Private owners are able to run buses and is able to make profit and multiply vehicles because of efficient handling of the affairs including the courteous behaviour of the crew to the public which is mainly lacking in the public transport. This also results in people looking for owning their own vehicle for comfortable travel. Patronage of public transport corporation is said to have come down for various reasons, including these reasons.

In Chennai, one can watch traffic violations by many transport corporation drivers regularly and no action could be taken by police as the employees trade unions indulge in wild cat strike paralysing traffic and public life. Many accidents are caused by reckless, rash and negligent driving of some drivers of transport corporations resulting in loss of precious lives, injuries to people and resulting in heavy payment of compensation in the proceedings under Motor Vehicles Act, initiated by the victims, the judges pointed out.

What is plaguing corps?

As usual, the menace which is plaguing transport corporations is similar to government offices viz corruption, inefficiency, political intervention, militant trade unionism, uncourteous, rude and irresponsible behaviour of some workers to the public. This results in loss to transport corporations