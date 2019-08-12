Home States Tamil Nadu

'Go through Mahabharat again properly': TN Congress chief KS Alagiri takes potshot at Rajini's Krishna-Arjuna remark

The Congress state chief said he was surprised by Rajini's comments likening PM Modi and Amit Shah duo to Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri has urged actor Rajinikanth to read the Mahabharata again in order to understand it better.

He made the statement a day after the actor called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'Krishna and Arjuna' for removing the special status for the Jammu and Kashmir.

READ MORE | Article 370 abrogation: Rajinikanth hails Amit Shah for Kashmir initiative

KS Alagiri, stated in a press release on Monday, "Actor Rajinikanth has stated that Home Minister Amit Shah has done very well as far as abrogation of Article 370, which gives special status to Kashmir, is concerned. Rajinikanth is a good person; I didn’t expect such a comment from him.”

"Rajinikanth has said that Modi and Amit Shah are like Krishna and Arjuna. How can the people who snatched away the rights of crores of people be called Krishna and Arjuna?,” the statement said.

He further highlighted in his press release that it was not just Kashmir that had enjoyed the special status but Himachal Pradesh, the North Eastern states and Coorg in Karnataka continue to do so.

The actor Rajinikanth was speaking on Sunday in an event in Chennai, which was attended by Amit Shah, when he hailed the union government's move on Jammu and Kashmir and made the comments.

TAGS
Mahabharat KS Alagiri Tamil Nadu Congress Rajinikanth Amit Shah Modi Krishna Arjuna
