Home States Tamil Nadu

Showers take short break in Nilgiris, authorities continue efforts to rescue stranded people

Mountain railway services suspended,road-clearing works in full swing; over 5,000 people shifted to 49 relief camps

Published: 12th August 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin distributing relief material to rain-affected people; (right) cracks on a road en route O Valley in Gudalur (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four days on, the body of a 43-year-old man trapped in a landslip following heavy downpour in O Valley in Gudalur in the Nilgiris district has not been traced yet. Meanwhile, the revenue, disaster management, and fire and rescue service personnel, police and the forest department are continuing their efforts to rescue stranded people across the district.    

Sources said, several villages in O Valley were devastated and a large number of people were marooned following the incessant rain in the last nine days in the area.  Puthur Vayal, Thenvayal, Manguli Kunilvayal and Kuliyamparai are the worst rain-hit areas. However, the district administration got slight relief as the intensity of rain reduced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the clearing of trees from roads is being done on a war footing. Several teams from disaster management, fire and rescue, and police departments have been deployed at various junctions for rescue and relief operations. In addition to this, around 41 army personnel are engaged in clearing trees that fell on the roads.

With railway tracks being blocked by fallen trees, the Southern Railway has decided to temporarily halt the operation of Nilgiri Mountain Railway for a couple of days. The district administration said nearly 5,334 people are shifted to 49 relief camps with food accommodation. Lactating mothers with babies were also given special care with medical teams assigned at all camps.

After inspecting the rain-hit areas, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan said the department officials were instructed to provide enough fodder to the cattle and also conduct a survey on the death toll to assist the cattle farmers.  

The members of Coimbatore for Tamil Nadu sent a vehicle full of relief materials to Ooty on Sunday. Its coordinator CGS Manion said, “We have collected the essentials sent to Nilgiris. The goods would be distributed to the people by the administration officials.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nilgiris district Tamil nadu rains Tamil Nadu floods Flood fury O Valley
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp