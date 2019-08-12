DMK president MK Stalin visits rain-hit areas, hands over relief materials

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK president MK Stalin visited MK Stalin on Sunday. The opposition leader of the Tamil Nadu Assembly visited several places, including Naduvattam, Gudalur, Thorapalli, Athipalli, Panthalur and Cherampadi, where the affected people were stationed in temporary shelters in the government buildings and handed over household materials, bed sheets etc.

During his visit to Naduvattam, he met the relatives of a woman, who died after her house collapsed due to heavy downpour. He also handed over Rs 1 lakh as relief fund to the victim’s family on behalf of DMK.

Later, he paid a visit to a government school at Gudalur, where nearly 70 families were accommodated to provide temporary shelter and distributed relief material. He consoled the public and assured that the cadres of the party would take care of their immediate needs.