Water from Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be released this week for irrigation

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: WIith copious water flow raising Mettur dam’s storage capacity, Cauvery water is likely to be released this week for delta irrigation. Because of this, the final phase of the temporary barrage works has been expedited by PWD to complete the structure before Cauvery water flows in. Sources said the temporary barrage works are to be completed by August 17.

A senior PWD official said, “As Cauvery water is expected to be released this week, temporary barrage construction works have been speeded up. The sheet piling work has been completed, concrete works will be finished by August 17.” He added though arrangements have been made on the approach side to prevent breach, even after the arrival of water, works on the new barrage will continue. But if there is any unexpected raise of the inflow beyond the temporary barrage limit, the new barrage works shall be halted till the excess flow reduces.

Puliyur Nagarajan, president, Tamil Maanila Congress farmers’ wing, said, “With the Mukkombu barrage damaged, it is hard to store such a large amount of water which is to be released from Mettur. The PWD should consider releasing 10,000 cusecs into the existing 17 channels so farmers can store water in irrigation tanks.”

Following heavy rain in the Cauvery catchment areas, a large amount of water has been released into the river. As the copious flow rapidly raises the storage capacity in Mettur dam, the water is likely to be released at short notice. The PWD has increased its pace of work in Mukkombu barrage to prevent breaches.