13th-century inscription speaks of caste clash resolution in Thanjavur

A 13th-century inscription found at a temple speaks of the resolution of a caste clash between two sects.

The 13th-century inscription found at a temple at Tirumangalam in Mayiladuthurai taluk of Nagapattinam district | Express

THANJAVUR: A 13th-century inscription found at a temple speaks of the resolution of a caste clash between two sects. A dilapidated Sivan temple in Tirumangalam village near Tirumananchery in Mayiladuthurai taluk of Nagapattinam district was renovated recently and consecration performed.

During the renovation of the temple built by Vikrama Cholan (CE 1118-1136), a large stone tablet with an inscription was found buried in the temple premises. This was retrieved by Kalyanaraman, a retired bank officer who got it erected on the northern side of the Maha Mandapam in the temple so that it was not lost.

Kudavayil Balasubramanian, the historian who read the copy of the inscriptions and analysed them, pointed out the people organised by castes gathered in two bigger formations of Edangai (left hand) and Valangai (right hand) sects. The system which had its origin in the 13th century continued through the reigns of the Chola, Pandya, Vijayanagar and Nayak kingdoms and lasted till 1900 CE.  

Hence, there were frequent skirmishes between these two sects about their rights and hierarchical status. This was documented in later period inscriptions and copper plates. Once upon a time, there were  98 castes each in the Edangai and Valangai sects. Much later, the Edangai got six castes and the Valangai 30 castes under their fold, Balasubramanian said.

The inscription found in the Tirumangalam temple was done during the reign of Pandya king Kochadayavarman Thiribhuvana Chakravarthy Sundara Pandiay Thevar in the 13th century. It says during the 14th regnal year of the king, members of the two caste formations from the regions of Kurukkai Nadu, Kali Nadu, Vilathur Nadu, Mandurai Nadu and Tirumangala Nadu gathered at the Tirumangalam temple and pledged not to have differences based on the two caste formations till the Sun and Moon last.

If someone observed distinctions based on caste, they would be considered to have committed an injustice to the five Nadu formations. The decision taken at the gathering was inscribed after getting the assent of the king. This is a unique record of reconciling caste differences, Balasubramanian stated.

