Home States Tamil Nadu

Aavin to install 200 bulk milk coolers across Tamil Nadu to improve milk quality

Presently about three to six percent of milk procured from dairy farmers getting spoiled a day because of the lack of infrastructure facilities to maintain cold chain at villages.

Published: 13th August 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Aavin

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Anbuselvan B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's famed milk distributor Aavin is planning to install about 200 Bulk Milk Coolers (BMC) in the villages across the State this year.

The move is aimed at increasing the milk chilling capacity of the Aavin by 3.94 lakh liter per day and thereby improve the quality of milk. Presently about three to six percent of milk procured from dairy farmers getting spoiled a day because of the lack of infrastructure facilities to maintain cold chain at villages.

“The bulk milk coolers helps to maintain the milk below 4 degree Celsius before it get transported to chilling centres or dairies. The failure to maintain the cold chain will lead to bacteria loading resulting spoilage of the milk,” said a senior official of Aavin, also known by its official name Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation.

The village-level primary co-operative societies which procure milk from dairy farmers send it to the BMCs and chilling centres at the district level. From there, after the demands of the district-level unions are met, the milk is transported to the federation diaries for processing and sale in Chennai.

"The BMC’s receive about 45 % milk procured in the State per day, while chilling centres handle about 45 to 50 % per the milk. The remaining milk directly received at dairies. In some villages milk received at BMCs will directly be transported to dairies without going to chilling centres," said the official.

The works for enhancing the capacity of coolers are to be taken up under National Programme on Dairy Development (NPDD) and Village Based Milk Procurement System (VBMPS).

The State has 356 bulk milk coolers with a chilling capacity of 15.94 lakh liters. Under NPDD it has been proposed to increase the chilling capacity of coolers in villages to 18.12 lakh liters per day. "We will be installing 500, 1000 and 2000 liter capacity coolers to help the cooperative societies to maintain the cold chain for the milk. Cooperative societies which procure 500 liters a day for the past five years will be covered under this programme,” said official sources in Aavin.

Aavin procures about 34 lakh liters of milk per day from 20.3 lakh dairy farmers who were formed into 12,585 co-operative societies. “The move will be boost the Aavin milk handling capacity by two lakhs in
another two years,” said the sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAVIN Aavin Milk dairy farmers
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp