Aavin to install 200 bulk milk coolers in villages across TN

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Milk distributor Aavin is planning to install around 200 Bulk Milk Coolers (BMC) in the villages across Tamil Nadu this year. The initiative is aimed at increasing Aavin’s milk chilling capacity by 3.94 lakh litre per day and thereby improving the quality of milk.

Presently, about 3 to 6 percent of milk procured from diary farmers is getting spoiled in a day, because of the lack of infrastructure facilities to maintain cold chain at villages.

“The bulk milk coolers help to maintain the milk below 4 degree Celsius before it gets transported to chilling centres or dairies. The failure to maintain the cold chain will lead to bacteria loading, resulting in spoilage of the milk,” said a senior official of Aavin, also known by its official name Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation.

Village-level primary co-operative societies that procure milk from dairy farmers, send it to the BMCs and chilling centres at the district level. From there, after the demands of the district-level unions are met, the milk is transported to the federation diaries for processing and sale in Chennai. “BMCs receive about 45% milk procured in the State daily, while chilling centres handle about 45 to 50%. The remaining milk is directly received at dairies. In some villages, milk received at BMCs, will directly be transported to dairies without going to chilling centres,” said the official.

The works for enhancing the capacity of coolers are to be taken up under National Programme on Dairy Development (NPDD) and Village Based Milk Procurement System (VBMPS).The State has 356 bulk milk coolers with a chilling capacity of 15.94 lakh litres. Under NPDD, it has been proposed to increase the chilling capacity of coolers in villages to 18.12 lakh litres per day.“We will be installing 500, 1000 and 2000 litre capacity coolers to help the cooperative societies to maintain the cold chain for the milk,” said an official source at Aavin.