Bihar man dies of asphyxiation, four others undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic gas

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 27-year-old man from Bihar died of asphyxiation and four others were undergoing treatment after allegedly inhaling toxic gas that emanated out of pipe leakage occurred at a private chemico-pharmaceutical company, Sipcot in Ranipet of Vellore district on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Sudhenthar Boviya, son of Burgave. He was a resident of Gramiya Guniya transport in Aurangabad district, Bihar.

The police said that the incident was said to have taken place at Sine and Bulk tablet producing unit - Alchymars ICM SM Private Limited, Sipcot, when the workers were engaged in the routine.

A strange odour pervaded the working area and Boviya followed the odour to find out the reason. But, he had got hit and fell unconscious immediately after inhaling the toxic gas that emanated out of pipe leakage.

Four other workers, who attempted to rescue Boviya, fell unconscious, the police said.

They were rescued and taken to Scudder Medical Hospital (SMH) Ranipet. However, Boviya was declared brought dead, while the other four workers were referred to Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

The four workers - M Raja (38) of Pootuthakku, A Udhayakumar (38) of Ponnai main road, Sathiram Pudur, A Marimuthu (40) of Vanapadi, and M Raman (38) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Sipcot - were undergoing treatment, the police said.

Sipcot police said that a case would be registered. The incident was said to have taken place around 10.00 p.m. on Monday, the police added.