Chidambaram only a burden on earth: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By PTI

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on P Chidambaram, saying the veteran Congress leader was "only a burden" on the earth.

The chief minister was responding to criticism of his party by Chidambaram who had reportedly said that if the Centre decided to make Tamil Nadu a union territory like it has done in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling AIADMK would not resist any such move.

Palaniswami said despite being a Central Minister for long, Chidambaram had not addressed issues concerning the state including the Cauvery river water dispute. "What schemes had he brought ?(apparently to Tamil Nadu) How long was he the Union Minister? (but) what is the use to the country. (Chidambaram) is only a burden on the earth, " the chief minister said.