Complaint lodged against Kanchi Collector for threatening inspector

RAMESWARAM: A complaint was lodged with Rameswaram Town police against Kancheepuram Collector P Ponniah, who is seen threatening a police inspector in a video, shot during Athi Varadar festival at Lord Varadharaja Perumal temple.

District President of Hindu Makkal Katchi Prabhakaran, in his complaint, sought legal action against the collector. He said that the collector did not allow a police official to perform his duty and verbally abused the policeman in public view.

In the video that went viral on Saturday, Ponniah is seen threatening to suspend police inspector Ramesh of Tiruvallur station for letting people stand in the queue at VVIP entrance (on the West Gopuram side of the temple).

The video also shows Kumar repeatedly trying to explain to the collector that he allowed the devotees only after checking their passes. The collector apologised for the incident while speaking to media persons on Monday.