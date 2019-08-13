Madras High Court turns down pleas against NEET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has disposed off a batch of public interest petitions challenging the applicability of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for medical admissions in Tamil Nadu.

During the course of hearing on the pleas recently, the bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad was informed that the Central government had rejected the two bills sent by the Tamil Nadu government in September 2017.

The bills, unanimously passed in the State assembly, had sought exemption to Tamil Nadu from mandatory national entrance exam.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, petitioners' senior counsel R Viduthalai argued that judges that the Central government should have given the reasons for the rejection.

The bench, however, disposed of the petitions after observing that the "propriety, illegality or irregularity or any other can be challenged in a writ or certiorari or declaration, as the case may be, subject of course to the pleadings, materials and the maintainability of such writ petitions." The bench, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to challenge the order of rejection subject to the maintainability of the same.

The two bills, seeking exemption from the national-level entrance exam for medical admissions, were passed unanimously in the State Assembly in February 2017 and the same were forwarded to the Central government for its approval. Initially, the court was told that the bills were merely 'withheld'.

Later the bench was told on July 5 that the bills were denied Presidential assent and were rejected. Only during the course of hearing of this case, the fact that the Central government had rejected the bills sent by Tamil Nadu assembly came to light.

The petitions from the TN Students-Parents Welfare Association, represented by P B Prince Gajendra Babu and U Mustaffa, prayed for a direction to the State government to complete the procedures for obtaining the Presidential assent for the Bills on or before August 15, 2017.