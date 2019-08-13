Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai orphanage trustee held for raping four girls

In a shocking incident, Madurai police on Sunday night arrested a 41-year-old trustee of a children’s orphanage for allegedly sexually assaulting four children at the facility.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:21 AM

By V Vignesh
Express News Service

MADURAI: In a shocking incident, Madurai police on Sunday night arrested a 41-year-old trustee of a children’s orphanage for allegedly sexually assaulting four children at the facility. The man was identified as K Adhisivan of Kesavanpatti in Karumathur. District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) temporarily shifted 21 other residents of the orphanage to homes in the district.

Based on a tip, on Sunday the CWC members visited the Samayanallur home, where 25 orphans or children of single parents resided, and questioned the children. Two of the victims, sisters, opened up and told them of two other girls who were being sexually assaulted, officials said. The sisters had been raped multiple times, officials added. The abuse reportedly started a few weeks ago. “One of the victims has not attained puberty. He seems to have chosen her to avoid any pregnancy,” a CWC member said.

The CWC alerted the DCPU and had the children shifted out. The victims were sent to a reception home and will be sent for medical examination. A case was registered against Adhisivan at the Samayanallur All Women Police station under multiple sections of POCSO Act and the IPC. He was arrested on Sunday night and remanded to Madurai Central Jail on Monday.

Police said Adhisivan has been a trustee of a trust for two years. The trust runs three homes — for children, elderly and deserted women. The orphanage, which had functioned for some 20 years, was reportedly shut  last year over a licence issue. The 25 residents had joined the home only after it was reopened.

