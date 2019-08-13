Home States Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris under deluge: CM Palaniswami assures full relief for affected

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, addressing the media, along with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (L) and SP Velumani, municipal administration minister at the Coimbatore airport on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that the State government would provide full compensation to those who had lost their homes to the floods in The Nilgiris and for the restoration of areas affected by landslides. Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, the CM slammed DMK president MK Stalin’s visit to the rain-affected areas as a publicity stunt.

He said Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar had visited the district a day after it received a heavy downpour and had told officials to carry out rescue works immediately. However, Stalin had been in The Nilgiris only for two days and that was for publicity, he charged. 

Palaniswami pointed out that even during the aftermath of the Gaja cyclone, he and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the affected areas and arranged for all restoration work. The electricity minister had spent days in delta districts until the power supply was restored, he added.

While Stalin announced a Rs 10 crore aid from his party’s MPs and MLAs, Palaniswami assured that the State government will provide compensation for damaged houses and arrange for restoration works. When asked about the cost of damages caused in The Nilgiris, the chief minister said that a report will be sent to the Central government, seeking funds, in the coming days. The money needed to restore the rain-hit areas of the district will be known only after Panneerselvam makes a visit on Tuesday, he added.

Commenting more on the opposition party’s past record, he said that DMK alliance has not done any welfare projects for the public and this has been evident in the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections, when the parties had to give fake electoral promises to woo the voters.

