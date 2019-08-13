No money for funeral, Tamil Nadu man dumps mother’s body in waste bin

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Unable to find the money for conducting the last rites of his mother, a man dumped the body of the woman in a garbage bin.

SIPCOT police sent the body to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. Sources said that 58-year-old N Vasanthi of Muthammal Colony had died late on Sunday following ill health. Her husband Narayanasamy (60) is also sick.

Police sources said that the woman’s son Muthu Lakshmanan, a temple priest, had dumped her body in the garbage bin in the wee hours on Monday before leaving for a temple function in Tirunelveli.

It was the conservancy workers who came to collect the waste from the garbage bin who alerted the police. Police sent the body for post mortem to find if there is any injuries on her body.

During an inquiry, Lakshmanan had reportedly told the police that he had abandoned the body since he had no money to perform the funeral.

Meanwhile, police said his relatives had accepted to receive the body.