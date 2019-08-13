Home States Tamil Nadu

Pre-test for Census begins in 3 Tamil Nadu districts

The pre-test for Census 2021 has commenced in three districts - Nilgiris, Sivaganga and Kancheepuram – in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

(File photo of officers gathering details during a previous census drive| Express)

By T MURUGANANTHAM
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pre-test for Census 2021 has commenced in three districts - Nilgiris, Sivaganga and Kancheepuram – in Tamil Nadu. Pre-test is being conducted across the country simultaneously between August 12 and September 30, and the Census 2021 is the 16th in the series since 1881 and eighth after Independence.

The enumerators will complete preparation of  layout map and numbering of houses by August 13. The House Listing Operations and first phase of the updation of National Population Register (NPR) will commence from August 14 and will go on till September 3. The second and final phase will commence on September 5 and will conclude on September 30.

The pre-test is being conducted in 293 enumeration blocks in select areas - Coonoor taluk of the Nilgiris district, Ilayangudi taluk of Sivaganga district and Maraimalainagar municipality of Chengalpattu taluk in Kancheepuram district.

Officials in charge of the pre-test at the taluk level, confirmed to TNIE that the exercise has begun on Monday (August 12). The training for HLO and how to conduct the pre-test using mobile app, was given to the enumerators for four days, from August 6 to 9. The activities of the enumerators can be monitored through Census portal in New Delhi, Chennai and at the taluk level.

“The pre-test is being conducted to find out the shortcomings which can be corrected during the main census. The house listing for main census will take place between April and  September, 2020, and the actual census enumeration will take place between February 9 and 28, 2021. The provisional Census details will be published on March 5, 2021,” officials said.

Information sought

Ownership status of the house in which the individual or family is living, current marital status, number of children, religion, number of dwelling rooms, number of married couples living in the home, main source of drinking water, main source of lighting, exclusive latrine or shared one, whether bathing facility available within the premises, fuel used for cooking, whether possessing radio, TV, access to the internet, possessing computer/laptop/phone/smart phone/bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/car/jeep van, etc., number of household members availing banking services, are among the information that would be sought from the public by the enumerators.

