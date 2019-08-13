Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami to release Mettur water on Tuesday

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is set to release water from Mettur dam on Tuesday morning. Inflow into the dam had reached 2.4 lakh cusec at 8pm on Monday with the level of water in the reservoir touching 92.55 ft against a full capacity of 120 ft.

The storage level stood at 55.61 TMC against a full capacity of 93.47 TMC. At 8 pm on Monday, the inflow at Billigundulu, where Cauvery waters enter Tamil Nadu, was 2.45 lakh cusec.

PWD officials said initially 2,000 cusec of water would be released on Tuesday before the outflow is gradually increased to 20,000 cusec. This is the second time Palaniswami is releasing water from Mettur.