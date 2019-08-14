‘Early release of convicts, govt’s prerogative’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Premature release of life convicts is the prerogative of the government and no life convict can claim it as a matter of right, the State Home department informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

When a petition from S Nalini, one of the prime accused in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking premature release came up before a division bench of Justices R Subbiah and C Saravanan, the department filed its counter stating that the plea for premature release is a matter of privilege.

It is a settled law that unless the life sentence is commuted or remitted by appropriate authority under the relevant provisions of the Constitution or Code of Criminal Procedure, a prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment is bound by law to serve the life term in prison.

Therefore, life convicts cannot claim as a matter of right for premature release. Hence, there is no violation under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution in the premature release of the petitioner, as alleged by Nalini, the counter said. The matter has been adjourned till August 20.