Five Bengaluru pilgrims crushed to death after car, lorry collide

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Five members of a family, including two women, were crushed to death after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Ayyampalayam in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly took place around 12.30 pm. The family had come on a pilgrimage to the temple town - Tiruvannamalai. They were residents of KR Garden, Koramangala in Bengaluru of Karnataka state. The lorry was headed towards Chengam, the police added.

Tiruvannamalai DSP K Annadurai told Express that both the car and the lorry were travelling in the opposite direction, and while nearing Otta Kudisal village in Ayyampalayam, the lorry driver entered the opposite lane in which the car was travelling. Seeing the vehicle, the car driver attempted to evade it, but the lorry rammed into the car, killing all the five passengers on the spot.