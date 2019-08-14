Independence Day: Here is the list of 16 Tamil Nadu police officers who will receive CM's excellence awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 16 police officers from Tamil Nadu will be presented with the Chief Minister's police medal for Excellence on the occasion of Independence Day in Chennai.

A release from the state government said, 6 offices will be awarded with Chief Minister's police medal excellence in public service and 10 officers will be get with the Chief Minister’s police medal for excellence in investigation and service.

Officers who will be presented the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service Meritorious Services are:

C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, Railways, P Kandaswamy, Additional Director General of Police, Administration, R Dhinakaran, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, Greater Chennai, J Nagarajan, Inspector of Police, Kitchipalayam, Salem City, C Sentilkumar, Inspector of Police, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Thanjavur, S Daisy, Head Constable, Greater Chennai Police.

Officers who will be presented with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation are :

S Vanitha, Additional Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Madurai, D Purushothaman, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID, Chennai, S Krishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Organised Crime Unit, Salem city, V Asokan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mannarkudi sub-division, Thiruvarur, S Christin Jayasil, Inspector of Police, Pallavaram, Chennai, B Kasiviswanathan, Inspector of Police, Washermenpet Traffic Investigation, Chennai, A Gnanasekar, Inspector of Police, Thillai Nagar, Trichy city, G Anandhanayagi, Inspector of Police, anti-child trafficking unit, Coimbatore, D Nadarajan, Inspector of Police Oragadam, Kancheepuram and P Devi, Inspector of Police, Organised Crime Unit, Chennai.

The awardees are eligible to receive a grant of Rs 25,000 and eight grams of gold coin, the release added.