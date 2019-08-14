Home States Tamil Nadu

Independence Day: Here is the list of 16 Tamil Nadu police officers who will receive CM's excellence awards

Out of the 16 police officers three are women officers who will be presented with the award.

Published: 14th August 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami. | File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 16 police officers from Tamil Nadu will be presented with the Chief Minister's police medal for  Excellence on the occasion of Independence Day in Chennai.  

A release from the state government said, 6 offices will be awarded with Chief Minister's police medal excellence in public service and 10  officers will be get with the Chief Minister’s police medal for excellence in investigation and service.    

Officers who will be presented the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service Meritorious Services are:

C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, Railways, P Kandaswamy, Additional Director General of Police, Administration, R Dhinakaran, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, North, Greater Chennai, J Nagarajan, Inspector of Police, Kitchipalayam, Salem City, C Sentilkumar, Inspector of Police, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Thanjavur, S Daisy, Head Constable, Greater Chennai Police.

Officers who will be presented with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation are :

S Vanitha, Additional Superintendent of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Madurai, D Purushothaman, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID, Chennai, S Krishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Organised Crime Unit, Salem city, V Asokan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mannarkudi sub-division, Thiruvarur, S Christin Jayasil, Inspector of Police, Pallavaram, Chennai, B Kasiviswanathan, Inspector of Police, Washermenpet Traffic Investigation, Chennai, A Gnanasekar, Inspector of Police, Thillai Nagar, Trichy city, G Anandhanayagi, Inspector of Police, anti-child trafficking unit, Coimbatore, D Nadarajan, Inspector of Police Oragadam, Kancheepuram and P Devi, Inspector of Police, Organised Crime Unit, Chennai.

The awardees are eligible to receive a grant of Rs 25,000 and eight grams of gold coin, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Independence Day police medal Tamil Nadu police TN police
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp