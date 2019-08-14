Labourer in pharma factory dies of asphyxiation, 4 hospitalised

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A 27-year-old contract labourer died and four other workers were hospitalised after inhaling leaked toxic gas inside a private chemico-pharmaceutical company at Sipcot campus in Ranipet on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sudhanthar Boviya, a reident of Aurangabad district in Bihar. The incident happened at a tablet producing unit- Alchymars ICM SM Private Limited- inside the Sipcot area. It is alleged that around 10 pm on Monday, the workers sensed a strange odour in their working area and Boviya went to check its source. While passing through a particular spot, he fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic gas. Four other workers who rushed to save their fallen colleague also fell unconscious.

Other workers managed to take out all the five men to Scudder Medical Hospital (SMH), where the doctors declared that Boviya was brought dead. The other four workers were shifted to Christian Medical College in Vellore, where they are recuperating.

Officials led by Ranipet Sub-Collector K Elambavath arrived at the accident site and sealed the factory. N Uma Barathi, Assistant Director, District Industrial Safety and Health, told Express that the company had violated the safety norms. Sipcot police registered a case.