No takers for Tamil medium engineering courses in Anna University's constituent colleges

Since most companies prefer to recruit students fluent in English, meagre number of students join the Tamil medium courses.

Published: 14th August 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are no takers for Tamil medium engineering courses provided by Anna University’s constituent colleges.

The records of the University reveals that only Tiruchirappalli campus has managed to fill 36 % of its seats in Tamil medium engineering courses while the remaining 11 constituent colleges, which offer Civil engineering and Mechanical engineering courses in Tamil medium, are able to attract only single digit students. The enrollment percentage in Tamil medium courses in these 11 constituent colleges ranges in
between 1.6% to 6% .

The data provided by the university to Express shows that Tiruchirappalli has 120 seats in Tamil medium while this year only 44 students have taken admission. The constituent colleges at Villupuram and Tindivanam have 60 seats each but this year they have received only 3 and 4 students respectively. Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram campuses have 120 seats each while they have 8 and 7 students enrolled respectively for this year. Dindigul, Nagercoil and Thirukkuvalai colleges have a sanctioned strength of 120 seats each in Tamil medium but the colleges have received only 3 students each. Panruti and Pattukkottai campuses, which also have strength of 120 seats, have got only 2 and 1 students respectively this year. However, the scenario is worse in Arani and Ariyalur campuses as not a single student has opted for these colleges. Arani has 60 seats in Tamil medium while Ariyalur has 120 seats.

The Anna University officials are worried over the scenario. According to sources in the university, the Tamil medium engineering courses were started 2010 in Anna University and since inception the response
was not that good. But this year things have gone from bad to worse.

“Except one, all other colleges have negligible admissions in Tamil medium. It will be really difficult for colleges to manage the courses with such handful of students,” said a faculty of Anna University.

The officials of Anna University also expressed that Tamil medium engineering courses are not able to attract students as the job opportunities are not much. “Even if a student chooses to study Tamil
medium engineering course they do not find appropriate jobs as the companies focus mainly on recruiting students who are good at English communication,” said a professor of the university.

Sources in the university said they have plans to propose in the upcoming Syndicate meeting for curtailment of seats in Tamil medium in the constituent colleges.

