Plea seeks action against Health Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A contempt application was filed in the Madras High Court to punish State Health secretary Dr Beela Rajesh for not obeying the court’s earlier order dated July 2, 2018, relating to posting of staff nurses.

A division bench of Justices KK Sasidharan and Justice P T Asha, before which the application from the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) Nurses Empowerment Association, by its president K Gopinathan of Chitlapakkam, came up for hearing on Tuesday, ordered notice to the health secretary and others, returnable by four weeks.

According to advocate Puhazh Gandhi, the MRB issued a notification on April 19, 2015, inviting applications for appointment of nurses against 7,243 vacancies. The selected candidates will be given a consolidated pay of Rs 7,700 pm with Rs 500 annual increase as per GOs in 2013 and 2014.

However, as there was inequality and disparity in the salary and the petitioner association members were denied regular pay scale, they resorted to protests. While so, Gandhi alleged that the government set up a shadow person, who filed a PIL petition. The health secretary told a division bench that a seven-member core-committee, under his chairmanship, has been formed to look into the grievance of the nurses.

And by a final order dated July 2, 2018, the bench held that the nurses are entitled for equal pay under the concept of equal work and directed the committee to address issue and grant equal pay, within six months.

Gandhi contended that the committee, for reasons best known to its members, did not take any action.