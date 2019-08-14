Plea to delay immersion of Aththi Varadar idol by 48 more days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the HR&CE Department, to restrain the executive officer of Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram from immersing Aththi Varathar idol, back in the temple tank on August 17 and to extend the period for public view by another 48 days.

In her petition, one Tamizharasi of Meensurutti village in Ariyalur district, alleged that the arrangements made for the crowd management by the district administration and the police were very poor.

This failure on the part of the State has resulted in a large number of devotees not able to get even a glimpse of Aththi Varadar, leave alone a ‘divya darshan’, which was once in 40 years. She prayed to the court to order extension of the time by one more ‘mandalam’ i.e. 48 days. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.