Tamil Nadu elderly couple who fought off robbers honoured with special bravery award

A video of the elderly couple -- S Shanmugavel (72) and Senthamarai (67) -- fighting off masked robbers with slippers and chairs went viral on the social media.

Published: 14th August 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edapadi K Palaniswami gives away the special bravery award to S Shanmugavel and Senthamarai who chased away the robbers, during the Independence Day celebrations at state assembly in Chennai on Thursday.

CM Edapadi K Palaniswami gives away the special bravery award to S Shanmugavel and Senthamarai who chased away the robbers, during the Independence Day celebrations at state assembly in Chennai on Thursday.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday honoured the elderly couple who fought off masked robbers in Kadayam with a bravery award. Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami presented the couple the award for their bravery during the Independence Day function in Chennai on Thursday.

Recently, a video of an elderly couple -- S Shanmugavel (72) and Senthamarai (67) -- fighting off masked robbers with slippers and chairs became viral in the social media. The couple's act was captured in the CCTV camera installed in their house. However, the robbers reportedly managed to snatch Senthamarai's gold chain.

Soon, praise poured in from all over the country appreciating the bravery of the couple. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, DGP Sylendra Babu and several other prominent personalities hailed their courage.

Meanwhile, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and District Superintendent of Police Arunsakthikumar sent recommendations to the state government to commend their act of bravery.

WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
According to sources, a special award for bravery -- Athiteetha Thunivukkana Sirappu Viruthu -- would be handed over to the couple by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the independence day function. A government order was issued in this regard. The couple, along with Ambasamudram Thasildar S Venkatesh, flew to Chennai on Wednesday for receiving the award.

The couple has two sons and a daughter. Speaking to TNIE, their son Ashok said that his parents are happy to receive the award and that their bravery would be an inspiration to the youth.  

