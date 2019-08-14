‘Turned up drunk for class? Clean up public monument’

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: What is the punishment for turning up drunk to college? Eight students who did so have been asked to clean up the memorial of former chief minister K Kamaraj, who pioneered the free education model in Tamil Nadu. They have also been directed to raise awareness on alcoholism on Independence Day.

An order to this effect was passed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday on a petition filed by these students. The students, studying B.Sc computer science at Devanga Arts and Science College in Aruppukottai, allegedly turned up drunk to class on January 7, 2019. The students were in their second year when the incident happened. They were immediately expelled from the college.

However, after their parents requested with the management, the decision was reviewed and they were allowed to complete their fourth semester with a guarantee that they would switch to another college in (fifth semester) third year.

In June 2019, the college sent a communication to the students asking them to pay the fees for fifth semester. However, later, it refused to accept the fee, saying the communication was sent by mistake. The students then approached the court. While hearing the petition, Justice R Suresh Kumar observed that ‘...punishment must be in nature of reforming a person’.

Reminding the students about the Thirukkural on avoiding alcohol, the judge directed them to be at the Kamaraj Memorial by 10 am on Independence Day.

They are to clean up the memorial house and assist visitors till 4 in the evening. Then, till 6 pm, they have to stand there carrying two Tamil placards with messages about evils of alcoholism.

A police inspector and teachers of college have to ensure the students carry out assigned tasks. If they do so, they must be permitted to continue studies in same college. The case was adjourned to August 19 for reporting compliance.

