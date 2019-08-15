Automobile recession: 'Everyone hired from my college was fired after being promised a job'

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

Two years into his first job, Rakesh*, who worked at the manufacturing unit of an international automobile giant was asked to leave. As a country-wide recession takes grip of the automobile and component industry, Rakesh and tens of his colleagues were dismissed from the unit in Kancheepuram.

The automobile sector in the country has seen shrinking sales for the ninth month to a nearly two-decade low. While thousands of people are being laid off across the country, the wave has reached Tamil Nadu too. In Kancheepuram district where a hub of automobile and component manufacturing industries are situated, many temporary and contract workers have been thrown out of their jobs already.

Rakesh, who hails from Tirunelveli, finished a three-year diploma in mechanical engineering and worked at the assembly line in the multinational company. He was recruited as a trainee in 2017 and was promised that if he performed well, he would become an apprentice in a year and a permanent employee in two years.

"My company had promised to retain 40 out of the 60 employees they hired from my institute during campus interviews. But all 60 from my college were fired, when our contract ended," he rued. While some of his batch mates found temporary opportunities in the neighbourhood, most of them are scrambling for jobs, he said.

He said that other less qualified contract workers, who have cleared class 8 and 10, were also fired in large numbers.

While both his parents are farmers and do not have a stable income, Rakesh, who is saving to get his older sister married does not know what to do. "I have applied in at least five other automobile companies and all of them said that they do not have a vacancy. I desperately need a job as I'm the primary breadwinner of my family," He was earning Rs 13,800 a month.

