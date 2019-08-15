Home States Tamil Nadu

Car thief with craze for driving arrested

PUDUCHERRY: Police unravelled the bizarre story of a thief who stole cars because he ‘likes driving different types of cars’. It started when G Varadhan (54) of Lenin Street in Kosapalayam, had parked his car outside his shop on Muthumariamman street and it went missing on June 27 night.

Based on his complaint, Grand Bazaar police filed a case and were inquiring. Meanwhile, on July 20, policemen from Panruti police station in Cuddalore, caught a person during vehicle check after he tried to escape on seeing the police. During the inquiry, he was identified as V Manikandan (20) of Salamedu in Villupuram, who worked as a lorry cleaner.

It was revealed that he was involved in various car thefts in Cuddalore, Villupuram districts and Puducherry. Thereafter, information was given to Puducherry police department and on Tuesday, policemen from Grand Bazaar police station, took Manikandan for custodial inquiry after court proceedings and questioned him.

On Wednesday, police seized Varadhan’s car from him. During the inquiry, he confessed that he was interested in driving various kinds of cars. So, he used to steal cars and drive them till the fuel got over. He would then park the car where it stopped and escape. Because of this, he was never caught by the police, said a police source.

After inquiry, he was produced before the Puducherry judicial magistrate on Wednesday after which he was remanded at Central jail in Kalapet.

