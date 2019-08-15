CM Palaniswami declares open 14 bridges, sports facilities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated 14 river bridges, sports facilities, underground sewage system, new office buildings-cum-residential quarters for firka surveyors, etc., through video-conferencing, at the Secretariat.

He also inaugurated a river bridge at Porunthal village in Dindigul, built at a cost of Rs 5.94 cr. Besides, he declared open 13 bridges in Tiruvannamalai, Erode, Karur, Coimbatore, Pudukottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts built at a total cost of Rs 51.01 cr.

He also inaugurated new facilities for sportspersons, established by Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, at a cost of Rs 9.34 cr. These facilities include synthetic athletic track with fluorescent lighting, etc., at Tiruvannamalai district sports complex (Rs 6.69 cr) and boarding facilities for college students who undergo basketball training at Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district (Rs 1.13 cr).

Office buildings-cum-residential quarters for firka surveyors at 17 places across the State, built at a cost of Rs 2.71 crore, underground sewage system established at a cost of Rs 86.15 crore in Thiruvotriyur zone (Kathivakkam), primary health centre at Royapuram, a new park at Perungudi (Rs 2.39 crore) were among the other completed works in revenue and municipal administration departments.

Solar rooftops

Palaniswami also inaugurated the solar rooftops on Chennai Corporation buildings with a capacity of 3.064 MW. The city corporation had completed installing solar rooftops in 662 Chennai Corporation buildings. By this, it is expected that 13 per cent of their total power consumption will be met, thus saving Rs 3 crore per year. The project was initiated with Rs 24.03 crore funding from the Smart City Programme.



Incentives for sportspersons

The chief minister also presented cheques for Rs 10 lakh each as incentive to CA Bhavani Devi and KP Gisho Nidhi who won gold medals in Commonwealth Senior and Veteran Fencing Championship Competition at Canberra. S Arockia Rajeev who won silver medal in Athletics Championship held at Toha received Rs 5 lakh as incentive.

CM’s police medal for excellence for 16 officers

Chennai: Sixteen police officers from Tamil Nadu will be presented with the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence, on the occasion of Independence Day, in Chennai. A release from the State government said six officers will be awarded with the police medal for excellence in public service and 10 officers will receive the police medal for excellence in investigation and service. The awardees are eligible to receive a grant of `25,000 cash and eight grams of gold coin, the release added.