Home States Tamil Nadu

73 yrs after Independence, Arunthathiyars still to shake off caste chains

And their job: To dispose of the echil elai (used banana leaf plates) at the functions of other caste people. 

Published: 16th August 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Arunthathiyar community from Kalathimadam village in Tirunelveli district | Express

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Ask them what changes they witnessed in their life in the last 73-years, they are lightning fast to strike you back with a clear and firm word — NONE. Post independence, the Arunthathiyar community from Kalathimadam in Tirunelveli have seen the governments change; policies replaced; yet they do what their ancestors had been doing for generations. And their job: To dispose of the echil elai (used banana leaf plates) at the functions of other caste people. 

None of the Arunthathiyars who live in Kalathimadam tasted the benefits of reservation nor landed a white-collar government/private job so far. Most of them win their bread by taking up the jobs that people of other castes hesitate to do. There are some 30 Arunthathiyar families live in Kalathimadam and each family has at least one person whose job is to dispose of the used banana leaf plates at the functions of other castes. While some Arunthathiyar women work in farms owned by other caste people, a portion of men work as lumberjacks.

Speaking to TNIE, K Pechiyammal, a resident of Arunthathiyar Colony, said: “I earn `400 as my daily wage for disposing off the used banana leaf plates. I also get food from the functions for my family members. My parents fed us by taking up the same job, and I am following their footsteps to feed my children. Don’t even think that I am willingly doing this disreputable job. It is the poor financial condition that is forcing me to do it. Since I and my husband are uneducated, we have to do whatever job we could to uplift our school-going daughter.”

Aru C Nagalingam, President of the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars’ Association, said that spreading awareness among the Arunthathiyars is the only way to put them out of their misery. “They should be enlightened on what jobs they should take up and what not,” he rued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunthathiyar caste system
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp