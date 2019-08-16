Chennai, Kanchi collectors hoist flag, distribute assistance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai district collector R Seethalakshmi hoisted the National flag at the district collector’s office to mark Independence Day.

During the occasion, she gave away Rs 25 lakh valued welfare assistance to 76 eligible beneficiaries and honoured 18 freedom fighters. She also gave away meritorious certificates to the government employees of various departments for their dedicated service. Kancheepuram district collector P Ponniah hoisted the Tricolour at the district collectorate. During the occasion, he distributed Rs 2.50 lakh valued various assistance to 49 beneficiaries.