DGP hails cops for tireless work during Aththi Varadar fest

CHENNAI: Three days after Kancheepuram Collector pulled up a policeman for a lapse, DGP JK Tripathy expressed his thanks for the tireless efforts and dedication of the personnel who were on bandobust duty for the 48-day-long Aththi Varadar festival at Sri Devarajaswamy temple.

With around two lakh devotees visiting the temple every day for the past six weeks, the police were doing a scintillating job, the state’s top police officer said in a circular. “Now, it is important to sustain the hard work and motivation until the end of the festival on Saturday,” said the circular dated August 12.

Three days ago, Kancheepuram Collector P Ponnaiah verbally abused an inspector for allowing public through VVIP entrance. A video of the incident went viral and the Collector also subsequently clarified. In the video, the Collector was seen calling the inspector ‘rascal’ and threatening to suspend him. The entire incident happened in front of the public and the policeman was seen apologising.