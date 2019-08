By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday hosted the Independence Day reception ‘At Home’ at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, State Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, IAS officers, freedom fighters, and other dignitaries took part.

On the occasion, the Governor spoke about the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the importance of Independence.