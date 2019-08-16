HC rejects plea to extend time for darshan of Sri Atthi Varadar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has refused to direct the HR&CE department and the authorities of the Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram to extend the time for darshan of Sri Atthi Varadar beyond August 17.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramoniya Prasad rejected the pleas, on Friday.

Accepting the arguments of Advocate-General Vijay Narayan that the court cannot interfere with the Agamas followed by the temple and the custom of Hindu Sasthra, the bench rejected the pleas.