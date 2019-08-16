Noble cause: 87 cadaver organ donations so far in TN this year

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, the pioneer State in organ donation programme, has so far received 87 cadaver donations this year and utilised a total of 377 organs harvested from the donors, according to data accessed by Express from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.

The data for January to August 13 showed among harvested organs, 377 organs and 197 tissues were utilised.

The cadaver transplant programme started in 2008 with seven donations. The number increased from 59 in 2009 to 87 in 2010. Then, it decreased to 70 in 2011. However, donations increased from 83 in 2012 to 185 in 2016. But, due to controversies over the preference given to foreign patients, the numbers witnessed a dip and total came down to 160 in 2017 and 140 in 2018.

Transplant surgeons and others attributed the decrease in 2018 to the controversy. However, health department officials denied it, saying that the number is still high.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Dr R Kanthimathy, member-secretary, Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, said, “The government is organising various programmes to increase awareness and we see good response, especially college students. The awareness is good. So, the donations are expected to increase further as the year is yet to end.”



Dr Kanthimathy said the officials were doing awareness programme including skits, rangoli competition and others involving students. “In Pudukottai district also an awareness marathon is organised on August 17. Not only in the districts, but in Chennai also, the department is conducting programmes,” she said.