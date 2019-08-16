Home States Tamil Nadu

Public darshan of Aththi Varadhar ends on Friday

Public darshan of Aththi Varadha Perumal in Devaraja Swamy temple in Kancheepuram, comes to an end on Friday.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:15 AM

Actor Nayanthara having darshan of Aththi Varadhar at Devaraja Swamy temple in Kancheepuram on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public darshan of Aththi Varadha Perumal in Devaraja Swamy temple in Kancheepuram, comes to an end on Friday. The idol of Aththi Varadhar was taken out of Anantha Saras pond in the temple on June 28, after a gap of 40 years. The holy idol was kept in ‘kidantha kolam’ (laid down position) for 31 days from July 1.  

From August 1 onwards, devotees had the darshan of Aththi Varadhar in ‘nindra kolam’ (standing posture). Kancheepuram Collector P Ponnaiah on Wednesday said public  darshan of the deity would come to an end on Friday. On that day, no VIP darshan would be allowed and everyone should have darshan from the general queue.  

On August 17 evening, after appropriate rituals, the holy idol would be placed in Anatha Saras pond and thereafter will be taken out only in 2059.  A petition filed for extending the darshan till September 10, was dismissed by the Madras High Court.

